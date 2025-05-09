Thai Boo Cuisine Inc 712 Washington St
Featured Items
Rad Na
Broad flat rice noodles and egg sauteed in soy sauce, topped with carrots, broccoli and thai gravy sauce.$16.95
Panang Curry
Thai spices blended in chili paste with bell pepper, peas and carrots.$17.95
Larb Minced Chicken
Mixed in spicy lime vinaigrette dressing with scallions, red bell pepper, red onions and rice powder.$16.95
Main Menu
Appetizers
Special Shrimp Tempura
Crispy golden shrimp tempura, delicately fried to a perfection, served with a creamy and spicy mayo sauce.$12.95
Thai Chili Sauce Wings
Thai Chili Sauce Wings come with a spicy sauce, accompanied by a side of celery and your choice of ranch or blue Cheese and Sweet And sour dipping sauce.$12.95
Special Thai Mix Platter
Combination of (2) Coconut Shrimp , (2) Spring Roll , (3) Dumpling Chicken And Pork , (2) Crab Ragoon , (2 ) Chicken Wings , (2) Chicken Satay.$21.95
Chicken & Pork Dumplings
Pork & Chicken Dumpling Steamed served with sweet and soy sauce.$7.95
Orange Sauce Chicken Bowl
Our Chicken Bowl is served with your choice of white rice or brown rice, tossed in with any sauce of your choice. (Sauce choice Thai Style Chili sauce, Sweet Chili Sauce, Orange Sauce ).$13.95OUT OF STOCK
Edamame
Healthy steamed soybeans. A guilt-free delight$6.95
Spring Rolls
Crispy spring rolls stuffed with vermicelli noodles, cabbage, celery and carrots, served with sweet and sour sauce. Delicious!$6.95
Golden Tofu
Fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts.$8.95
Dumpling
Vegetable dumplings served with sweet and soy sauce or sweet and sour sauce.$7.95
Crab Rangoon
Crispy wonton filled with a rich cream cheese, crab meat, cranberry, white onions and celery, served with sweet and sour sauce.$12.95
Chicken Satay
Grilled chicken marinated with coconut milk and curry powder, served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce. A healthy Thai classic.$12.95
Scallion Pancake
Lightly fried scallion pancakes served with yellow curry sauce, Savory.$12.95
Thai Chicken Wings
Fried chicken wings marinated with thai herbs, served with sweet and sour sauce.$12.95
Thai Chicken Fingers
Fried chicken fingers served with sweet and sour sauce.$12.95
Coconut Shrimp
Shrimp coated with special coconut batter, served with a sweet and sour sauce.$12.95
Thai Cuisine Platter
Combination of (2) chicken Satay, (3) Crab rangoon, (3) Fried Dumpling and (2) spring rolls.$19.95
Mozzarella Stick
Mozzarella sticks come with eight pieces and a side of marinara sauce for dipping.$9.95
Fresh Rolls
Fresh lettuce, cucumber, carrot, basil, and noodles wrapped in a rice paper, served with our special sauce topped with crushed peanuts. Lights, healthy and fresh.$9.95
Soups
Tom Yum
A savory sour soup with mushroom, tomato and onions traditionally seasonal with lemongrass, lime leaf, chili and lime juice, topped off with chopped scallions.$6.95
Tom kha
Coconut milk with mushroom, tomato and onion flavored with galangal, lemongrass, lime leaf, topped off with chopped scallions.$6.95
Wonton Soup
A clear broth with mixed vegetables and seasoned ground chicken dumpling topped off with chopped scallions.$6.95
Veggie Soup
A clear broth with mixed vegetables.$6.95
Salad
Thai Boo Salad
Fresh lettuce, carrot , cucumber, tomato, red onion and dried cranberry served with peanut sauce.$11.95
Papaya Salad
A popular Thai salad, som tum consists of fresh shredded green papaya, carrots, tomato and green bean tossed in a thai sauce with flavors of lime, hints of chili, and crushed peanut.$14.95
Larb Minced Chicken
Mixed in spicy lime vinaigrette dressing with scallions, red bell pepper, red onions and rice powder.$16.95
Larb Minced Pork
Mixed in spicy lime vinaigrette dressing with scallions, red bell pepper, red onions and rice powder.$16.95
Beef Salad
Thin slices of grilled beef seasoned with lime vinaigrette dressing.$18.95
Entrees
Fresh Ginger
Fresh ginger sauteed with onion, mushroom, bell pepper, celery, carrots and bean paste.$19.95
Cashew Nut
Cashew nut sauteed with onion, mushroom, bell pepper, celery, carrots, pineapple and scallion.$19.95
Spicy Hot Basil
Stir fried with onion, mushroom, bell pepper, green bean, basil leaves, and our own basil-garlic chili.$19.95
Spicy Eggplant
Sauteed eggplant with onion, bell pepper, carrots, basil leaves and our own basil-garlic chili.$19.95
Spicy Bamboo
Bamboo shoots sauteed with curry paste, onions bell pepper, carrots and basil leave.$19.95
Sweet & Sour
Stir fried onion, pineapple, bell pepper, cucumber, celery carrots, tomato, snow peas and scallion.$19.95
Thai Boo Garden
Stir fried mixed vegetables or steamed mixed vegetable served with peanut sauce, includes snow peas, cabbage, carrots, onion, broccoli, baby corn, bell pepper and mushroom.$19.95
Garlic & Black Pepper
Sauteed roasted garlic, onion, and crushed black pepper, on lettuce top with chopped scallions.$19.95
Thai Boo Style Grilled
Grilled marinate chicken breast, or pork served with spicy Thai sauce.$19.95
Thai Cuisine Tamarind Sauce
Sweet and sour tamarind sauce with pineapple, red bell pepper, onion, scallions and crispy red onions.$19.95
Currys
Red curry
Thai spices blended in chili paste with bamboo shoot, bell pepper and basil leaf simmered in coconut milk.$17.95
Green Curry
Thai spices blended in chili paste with eggplant, green bean, bell pepper and basil leaf simmered in coconut milk.$17.95
Yellow Curry
Thai spices blended in chili paste with pineapple, bell pepper, onion and carrots simmered in coconut milk.$17.95
Massaman Curry
Thai spices blended in chili paste with potato, onion and carrots simmered in coconut milk topped off with peanuts.$17.95
Mango Curry
Mango, bell pepper , onion, and carrots in our homemade curry sauce.$17.95
Panang Curry
Thai spices blended in chili paste with bell pepper, peas and carrots.$17.95
Chu Chee Curry
Thai homemade coconut curry sauce with bell pepper, peas and carrots.$21.25
Rice & Noodles
Thai Boo Fried Rice
Authentic stir fried with egg, peas, carrots, and onion.$16.95
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, onion, pineapple, raisin, cashew nut and curry powder.$16.95
Basil Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with bell pepper, basil leaves, and onion in chili sauce.$16.95
Crab Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with real crabmeat, egg and onion.$20.95
Pad Thai
Rice noodles sauteed with egg, bean sprout, scallion and crushed peanuts. Famous Thai dish.$16.95
Pad See Eew
Broad flat rice noodles sauteed with egg, carrots, broccoli in sweet soy sauce.$16.95
Pad Kee Mao
Broad flat rice noodles sauteed with onion, bell pepper, carrots and basil leaves in chili sauce.$16.95
Rad Na
Broad flat rice noodles and egg sauteed in soy sauce, topped with carrots, broccoli and thai gravy sauce.$16.95
Pho Noodle Soup
Noodle soup with onion, beans sprout and roasted garlic, topped off with chopped scallions.$16.95
Tom Yum Noodle soup
Thai hot and sour noodles soup with onions, bean sprout, seasoned with lemongrass, lime leaf and chili.$16.95
size order
KIds Menu
Desserts
GLUTEN FREE SPECIAL
Gluten Free Edamame
Healthy steamed soybeans. A guilt-free delight.$6.95
Gluten Free Fresh Rolls$9.95
Gluten Free Chicken Satay
Grilled chicken marinated with coconut milk and curry powder, served with peanut sauce & cucumber sauce.$12.95
Gluten Free Golden Tofu
Fried Tofu served with sweet & sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts.$8.95
Gluten Free Fresh Ginger
Fresh ginger sauteed with onion, mushroom, bell pepper, celery, carrots and bean paste. With your choice of protein.$19.95
Gluten Free Cashew Nut
Cashew Nut sauteed with onion, mushroom, bell pepper, celery, carrots, pineapple and scallion. With your choice of protein.$19.95
Gluten Free Spicy Hot Basil
Stir fried with onion, mushroom, bell pepper, green bean, basil leaves and our own basil-garlic chili. With your choice of protein.$19.95
Gluten Free Spicy Bamboo
Sauteed eggplant with onion, bell pepper, carrots, basil leaves and our own basil-garlic chili.$19.95
Gluten Free Sweet & Sour
Stir fried onion, pineapple, bell pepper, cucumber, celery, carrots, tomato, snow peas and scallion.$19.95
Gluten Free Thai Boo Garden
Stir fried mixed vegetables. Includes snow peas, napa cabbage, carrots, onion, broccoli, baby corn, celery, bell pepper and mushroom. Or steamed, served with peanut sauce. With your choice of protein.$19.95
Gluten Free Red Curry
Thai spices blended in chili paste with bamboo shoot, bell pepper and basil leaf simmered in coconut milk.$17.95
Gluten Free Green Curry
Thai spices blended in chili paste with eggplant, green bean, bell pepper and basil leaf simmered in coconut milk.$17.95
Gluten Free Yellow Curry
Thai spices blended in chili paste with pineapple, bell pepper, onion and carrots simmered in coconut milk.$17.95
Gluten Free Massaman Curry
Thai spices blended in chili paste with potato, onion and carrots simmered in coconut milk topped off peanut.$17.95
Gluten Free Mango Curry
Mango, bell pepper, onion, and carrots in our homemade curry sauce.$17.95
Gluten Free Thai Boo Fried Rice
Authentic stir fried with egg, peas, carrots, and onion. Topped with cilantro.$16.95
Gluten Free Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, onion, pineapple, raisin, cashew nut and curry powder. Topped with cilantro.$16.95
Gluten Free Basil Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with bell pepper, basil leaves, and onion in chili sauce. Topped with cilantro.$16.95
Gluten Free Crab Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with real crabmeat, egg, and onion. Topped with cilantro.$20.95
Gluten Free Pad Thai
Rice noodles sauteed with egg, bean sprout, scallion and crushed peanuts. Famous Thai Dish.$16.95
Gluten Free Pad See Eew
Broad flat rice noodles sauteed with egg, carrots, broccoli in sweet soy sauce.$16.95
Gluten Free Pad Kee Mao
Broad flat rice noodles sauteed with onion, bell pepper, carrots and basil leaves in chili sauce.$16.95
Beverage
Beverages
Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola's crisp, refreshing taste has stood the test of time since 1886. These carefully crafted soft drinks are meant to be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Pop open a Coca-Cola soda for a taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine create an instant magic moment. Refreshing the world for over 130 years, Coca-Cola brings people together and spreads optimism wherever it goes. Find your magic and make life delicious with an ice-cold Coca-Cola.$2.00OUT OF STOCK
Diet Coke
Enjoy a break with Diet Coke, the perfect no-sugar, no-calorie companion. With its bold taste and distinctive blend of flavors, Diet Coke is an everyday hero when it comes to refreshing your day. Every sip of Diet Coke delivers the same great taste that's delighted fans for over 40 years. When you want a sugar-free soda that doesn't sacrifice on taste, reach for a Diet Coke.$2.00
strawberry lemonade$2.50
Peach Lemonade$2.50
BlueBerry lemonade$2.50
Ginger Ale$2.00OUT OF STOCK
Sprite
Sprite's cool and crisp lemon-lime flavor will keep you invigorated and inspired. You know why? Because Sprite keeps it real just like you when pursuing your passions. No caffeine. Just you, an iconic flavor, and whatever you can think of next.$2.00
Thai Iced Tea$5.00
Thai Iced Coffee$5.00
Bottle water$1.50
Green Tea$1.50
Jasmine Tea$1.50
Ginger Tea$2.00
Black Tea$2.00
Decaf Tea$2.00
Maison Perrier$2.50
Family Style ( Max For 10 People )
Choose A Family style
Pad Thai - Family Style$55.95
Basil Fried Rice - Family Style$55.95
Thai Boo Fried Rice - Family Style$55.95
Pineapple Fried Rice - Family Style$55.95
Sweet & Sour - Family Style ( Rice Included)$55.95
Thai Boo Garden - Family Style$55.95
Pad Kee Mao - Family Style$55.95
Pad See Eew - Family Style$55.95
Spicy Hot Basil - Family Style$55.96
Yellow Curry - Family Style (Rice Included )$60.00
Red Curry - Family Style ( Rice Included )$60.00
Massaman Curry - Family Style ( Rice Included )$60.00
Mango Curry - Family Style ( Rice Included )$60.00
Green Curry - Family Style ( Rice Included )$60.00
Panang Curry - Family Style ( Rice Included )$60.00