Thai Boo Cuisine Inc 712 Washington St
Featured Items
- Pad Thai
Rice noodles sauteed with egg, bean sprout, scallion and crushed peanuts. Famous Thai dish.$16.95
- Fresh Rolls
Fresh lettuce, cucumber, carrot, basil, and noodles wrapped in a rice paper, served with our special sauce topped with crushed peanuts. Lights, healthy and fresh.$9.95
- Yellow Curry
Thai spices blended in chili paste with pineapple, bell pepper, onion and carrots simmered in coconut milk.$17.95
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Special Pork & Chicken Dumpling Steamed
Pork & Chicken Dumpling Steamed served with sweet and soy sauce.$7.95OUT OF STOCK
- Orange Sauce Chicken Bowl
Our Chicken Bowl is served with your choice of white rice or brown rice, tossed in with any sauce of your choice. (Sauce choice Thai Style Chili sauce, Sweet Chili Sauce, Orange Sauce ).$13.95
- Edamame
Healthy steamed soybeans. A guilt-free delight$6.95
- Spring Rolls
Crispy spring rolls stuffed with vermicelli noodles, cabbage, celery and carrots, served with sweet and sour sauce. Delicious!$6.95
- Golden Tofu
Fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts.$8.95
- Dumpling
Vegetable dumplings served with sweet and soy sauce or sweet and sour sauce.$7.95
- Crab Rangoon
Crispy wonton filled with a rich cream cheese, carb meat, cranberry, white onions and celery, served with sweet and sour sauce.$12.95
- Chicken Satay
Grilled chicken marinated with coconut milk and curry powder, served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce. A healthy Thai classic.$12.95
- Scallion Pancake
Lightly fried scallion pancakes served with yellow curry sauce, Savory.$12.95
- Thai Chicken Wings
Fried chicken wings marinated with thai herbs, served with sweet and sour sauce.$12.95
- Thai Chicken Fingers
Fried chicken fingers served with sweet and sour sauce.$12.95
- Coconut Shrimp
Shrimp coated with special coconut batter, served with a sweet and sour sauce.$12.95
- Thai Cuisine Platter
Combination of (2) chicken Satay, (3) Crab rangoon, (3) Fried Dumpling and (2) spring rolls.$19.95
- Mozzarella Stick
Mozzarella sticks come with eight pieces and a side of marinara sauce for dipping.$9.95
- Thai Chili Sauce Wings
Thai Chili Sauce Wings come with a spicy sauce, accompanied by a side of celery and your choice of ranch or blue Cheese and Sweet And sour dipping sauce.$12.95
Soups
- Tom Yum
A savory sour soup with mushroom, tomato and onions traditionally seasonal with lemongrass, lime leaf, chili and lime juice, topped off with chopped scallions.$6.95
- Tom kha
Coconut milk with mushroom, tomato and onion flavored with galangal, lemongrass, lime leaf, topped off with chopped scallions.$6.95
- Wonton Soup
A clear broth with mixed vegetables and seasoned ground chicken dumpling topped off with chopped scallions.$6.95
- Veggie Soup
A clear broth with mixed vegetables.$6.95
Salad
- Thai Boo Salad
Fresh lettuce, carrot , cucumber, tomato, red onion and dried cranberry served with peanut sauce.$10.95
- Papaya Salad
A popular Thai salad, som tum consists of fresh shredded green papaya, carrots, tomato and green bean tossed in a thai sauce with flavors of lime, hints of chili, and crushed peanut.$14.95
- Larb Minced Chicken
Mixed in spicy lime vinaigrette dressing with scallions, red bell pepper, red onions and rice powder.$16.95
- Larb Minced Pork
Mixed in spicy lime vinaigrette dressing with scallions, red bell pepper, red onions and rice powder.$16.95
- Beef Salad
Thin slices of grilled beef seasoned with lime vinaigrette dressing.$18.95
Entrees
- Fresh Ginger
Fresh ginger sauteed with onion, mushroom, bell pepper, celery, carrots and bean paste.$19.95
- Cashew Nut
Cashew nut sauteed with onion, mushroom, bell pepper, celery, carrots, pineapple and scallion.$19.95
- Spicy Hot Basil
Stir fried with onion, mushroom, bell pepper, green bean, basil leaves, and our own basil-garlic chili.$19.95
- Spicy Eggplant
Sauteed eggplant with onion, bell pepper, carrots, basil leaves and our own basil-garlic chili.$19.95
- Spicy Bamboo
Bamboo shoots sauteed with curry paste, onions bell pepper, carrots and basil leave.$19.95
- Sweet & Sour
Stir fried onion, pineapple, bell pepper, cucumber, celery carrots, tomato, snow peas and scallion.$19.95
- Thai Boo Garden
Stir fried mixed vegetables or steamed mixed vegetable served with peanut sauce, includes snow peas, cabbage, carrots, onion, broccoli, baby corn, bell pepper and mushroom.$19.95
- Garlic & Black Pepper
Sauteed roasted garlic, onion, and crushed black pepper, on lettuce top with chopped scallions.$19.95
- Thai Boo Style Grilled
Grilled marinate chicken breast, or pork served with spicy Thai sauce.$19.95
- Thai Cuisine Tamarind Sauce
Sweet and sour tamarind sauce with pineapple, red bell pepper, onion, scallions and crispy red onions.$19.95