Thai Boo Cuisine Inc 712 Washington St
Featured Items
- Spicy Hot Basil
Stir fried with onion, mushroom, bell pepper, green bean, basil leaves, and our own basil-garlic chili.$19.95
- Pad Thai
Rice noodles sauteed with egg, bean sprout, scallion and crushed peanuts. Famous Thai dish.$16.95
- Fresh Rolls
Fresh lettuce, cucumber, carrot, basil, and noodles wrapped in a rice paper, served with our special sauce topped with crushed peanuts. Lights, healthy and fresh.$9.95
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Special Pork & Chicken Dumpling Steamed
Pork & Chicken Dumpling Steamed served with sweet and soy sauce.$7.95
- Orange Sauce Chicken Bowl
Our Chicken Bowl is served with your choice of white rice or brown rice, tossed in with any sauce of your choice. (Sauce choice Thai Style Chili sauce, Sweet Chili Sauce, Orange Sauce ).$13.95
- Edamame
Healthy steamed soybeans. A guilt-free delight$6.95
- Spring Rolls
Crispy spring rolls stuffed with vermicelli noodles, cabbage, celery and carrots, served with sweet and sour sauce. Delicious!$6.95
- Golden Tofu
Fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts.$8.95
- Dumpling
Vegetable dumplings served with sweet and soy sauce or sweet and sour sauce.$7.95
- Crab Rangoon
Crispy wonton filled with a rich cream cheese, carb meat, cranberry, white onions and celery, served with sweet and sour sauce.$12.95
- Chicken Satay
Grilled chicken marinated with coconut milk and curry powder, served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce. A healthy Thai classic.$12.95
- Scallion Pancake
Lightly fried scallion pancakes served with yellow curry sauce, Savory.$12.95
- Thai Chicken Wings
Fried chicken wings marinated with thai herbs, served with sweet and sour sauce.$12.95
- Thai Chicken Fingers
Fried chicken fingers served with sweet and sour sauce.$12.95
- Coconut Shrimp
Shrimp coated with special coconut batter, served with a sweet and sour sauce.$12.95
- Thai Cuisine Platter
Combination of (2) chicken Satay, (3) Crab rangoon, (3) Fried Dumpling and (2) spring rolls.$19.95
- Mozzarella Stick
Mozzarella sticks come with eight pieces and a side of marinara sauce for dipping.$9.95
- Fresh Rolls
Fresh lettuce, cucumber, carrot, basil, and noodles wrapped in a rice paper, served with our special sauce topped with crushed peanuts. Lights, healthy and fresh.$9.95
- Thai Chili Sauce Wings
Thai Chili Sauce Wings come with a spicy sauce, accompanied by a side of celery and your choice of ranch or blue Cheese and Sweet And sour dipping sauce.$12.95