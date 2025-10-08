Skip to Main content
Thai Boo Cuisine
0
Menu
Home
/
Tom Yum🌶
Tom Yum🌶
$0
Spice Level
Please select up to 1
Select...
Protein Side
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
A savory sour soup with mushroom, tomato and onions traditionally seasonal with lemongrass, lime leaf, chili and lime juice, topped off with chopped scallions.
Thai Boo Cuisine Location and Hours
(781) 255-9400
712 Washington St, Norwood, MA 02062
Closed
•
Opens Thursday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement