  • Home
  • /
  • Tom Yum Noodle soup🌶

Tom Yum Noodle soup🌶

$0

Required*
Please select 1 to 2
Select...
Select...
Please select up to 1
Select...
Select...
1
Thai hot and sour noodles soup with onions, bean sprout, seasoned with lemongrass, lime leaf and chili.