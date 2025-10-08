  • Home
  • /
  • Spicy Hot Basil🌶

Spicy Hot Basil🌶

$0

Required*
Please select 1 to 2
Select...
Select...
Please select up to 1
Select...
Select...
1
Stir fried with onion, mushroom, bell pepper, green bean, basil leaves, and our own basil-garlic chili.